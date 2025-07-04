The United Kingdom remains firmly committed to a UN-led settlement of the Cyprus issue, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy said ahead of a brief visit to the island on Friday.

He confirmed to the Cyprus News Agency, the UK will take part in the upcoming informal 5+1 meeting in New York, emphasising Britain’s role as a guarantor power.

“We are actively engaging all parties to encourage the flexibility needed to return to talks,” Lammy said. “We will be present at the next informal 5+1 meeting in New York.”

Addressing bilateral ties, Lammy described UK-Cyprus relations as stronger than ever, highlighting Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s three meetings with President Nikos Christodoulides in the past nine months, including a landmark visit to Nicosia last December — the first by a British prime minister in over 50 years.

“Our shared history, close people-to-people links and common values, including our Commonwealth membership, are the strong foundations of our partnership,” Lammy said.

He added that the two countries are working on a general security agreement to boost information sharing and build a new security partnership. “The review of our UK-Cyprus Memorandum of Understanding last year identified areas for deeper cooperation, including in defence and security,” he said.

Lammy also looked ahead to Cyprus’ EU Council Presidency in the first half of 2026, calling it a key moment to further strengthen UK-EU ties.

He expressed hope that the Cyprus presidency would help deepen this cooperation further.

On recent tensions between Iran and Israel, Lammy was categorical: “The UK – including the Sovereign Base Areas – did not participate in military operations during the recent escalation.”

He added that the bases remain a crucial contributor to regional security and stability and that the UK will continue working with Cyprus on shared security concerns, including civil defence.

Asked about the recent arrest of a man accused of spying for Iran at RAF Akrotiri, Lammy said, “We remain in contact with the Cypriot authorities regarding the arrest of a British man.”

On Gaza, Lammy reiterated the UK’s call for an immediate ceasefire, the release of hostages held by Hamas, increased humanitarian aid, and progress toward a two-state solution. “That is the only way to secure peace and security for both Palestinians and Israelis,” he said.

Turning to education, Lammy acknowledged concerns about the rising cost of UK university tuition for EU students post-Brexit. However, he noted that over 4,000 Cypriots are currently studying in the UK.

“We are proud of our close educational links,” he said. “We’re working with the European Commission on a youth mobility scheme that will benefit young people across Europe and the UK.”

He also confirmed ongoing talks toward UK association with the Erasmus+ programme. “We hope to continue these discussions in the not-too-distant future,” he said.