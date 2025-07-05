There’s something unmistakably joyful about biting into a cob of sweetcorn – golden kernels bursting with juice, still warm from the grill.

But in Mexico, this simple pleasure is elevated into something unforgettable. Elote – corn on the cob slathered with creamy toppings, dusted with cheese and spice, and served piping hot on a stick – is one of the country’s most iconic street foods. Eaten with both hands and plenty of napkins, it’s messy, bold and addictive – a taste of summer wrapped in centuries of tradition.

Sweetcorn – or maize – has been central to Mesoamerican civilisation for thousands of years. Long before Europeans arrived in the Americas, maize was a staple crop, revered not just as food but as a sacred plant. The Maya, Aztec and other indigenous peoples saw corn as a gift from the gods – life-giving, sustaining and spiritually significant. Over time, maize became the base of tortillas, tamales and atole – but it was also eaten in its whole form, fresh from the cob and roasted over fire.

The term elote comes from the Nahuatl word elotl, meaning ‘tender cob’. Today, elote refers specifically to the Mexican street-style preparation of grilled or boiled corn coated in a rich layer of mayonnaise or crema, sprinkled with crumbled cheese (usually cotija), chilli powder, lime juice and sometimes coriander. It’s the kind of snack that hits every note at once – sweet, salty, tangy, spicy and creamy – the flavour profile that defines much of Mexican street cuisine.

While elote is enjoyed all year round in some parts of Mexico, it’s especially tied to the summer months, when corn is in season and festivals fill the streets. In some regions, the corn is served in a cup – esquites – the kernels shaved off and dressed with the same toppings, a neater but no less delicious variation.

Over time, elote has spread far beyond Mexico’s borders. In the United States, it’s become a staple at food trucks, barbecue joints, and farmers’ markets, often labelled simply as ‘Mexican street corn’. Modern spins include elote-inspired dips, salads and even pizza toppings – but nothing quite compares to the original, eaten hot and fast, preferably in the open air with the sun beating down.

In Cyprus, corn on the cob is a familiar feature at summer grills – often served simply with butter and salt. But elote offers a different kind of indulgence, one that brings unexpected depth to a familiar ingredient. With local sweetcorn in abundance by mid-summer, and ingredients like yoghurt, lemon and feta on hand to stand in for Mexican crema and cotija, it’s easy to recreate a version of this street food classic at home.