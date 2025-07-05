While TRON (TRX) has enjoyed a respectable 9% rise this month, investors searching for bigger upside in the altcoin market are taking a close look at Mutuum Finance (MUTM). With a current presale price of just $0.03 in Phase 5, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is shaping up to be one of July’s most undervalued assets in the DeFi sector—yet backed by real infrastructure rather than fleeting hype.

Having already raised over $11.7 million and onboarded more than 12,700 holders, the project’s current presale phase is 60% sold out. And those who recognize value early are positioning for aggressive upside ahead of the next price jump to $0.035 in Phase 6.

A Lending Model That Pays the User

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is not just another token riding a narrative—it’s a protocol building economic loops around real user demand. Its standout feature is the peer-to-contract (P2C) lending system, which uses smart contracts to pool lender funds and allocate them automatically to borrowers. Interest is distributed back to lenders through a unique asset known as mtTokens. These tokens are pegged 1:1 to deposited assets and grow in value as interest builds, offering continuous passive income.

For example, a user who deposits $5,000 in USDC into a P2C pool would receive 5,000 mtUSDT in return. If the average APY sits at 10%—depending on pool utilization—this lender would earn $500 by year’s end. These earnings can further be staked into designated contracts to unlock dividends in MUTM, funded directly from the protocol’s fee revenues. That’s real, inflation-free income—not speculative emissions.

The protocol doesn’t only benefit lenders. Borrowers also stand to gain from Mutuum’s dual lending model. A user who wants liquidity without selling their crypto can use, for instance, $5,000 worth of BTC as collateral and borrow up to 75% of that value, depending on the assigned LTV. This lets users keep exposure to their original asset while unlocking spendable capital in a frictionless way.

With mtTokens functioning as both interest-bearing receipts and staking assets, users are incentivized to hold rather than dump, helping support both value retention and long-term demand.

MUTM gains momentum with whale buys and growing utility

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is beginning to draw serious attention from larger investors, with a notable $68,000 inflow from a TRX-based wallet recently reported. The buyer, who referred to the project as “DeFi done right,” began accumulating at the $0.03 level—positioning for a potential 100% gain at launch, with the listing price already confirmed at $0.06. However, analysts say the long-term appeal goes far beyond the initial surge.

A research group focused on early-stage DeFi protocols has projected a 2x to 3x price increase after listing, citing the platform’s utility-driven model, the sustainability of its staking rewards, and growing participation in the presale phase. A key part of the model is that protocol revenue is reinvested into the ecosystem: mtToken stakers receive dividends, and the team conducts regular buybacks of MUTM from the open market. This structure strengthens demand and reinforces long-term holder value.

Add to that the upcoming Layer-2 integration and a protocol-backed stablecoin in development, and the case becomes even stronger. Layer-2 deployment is expected to drastically lower gas costs for users interacting with the lending protocol, and the stablecoin will serve as a foundation for collateralization and internal liquidity—all critical for long-term DeFi scale.

As of now, 60% of Phase 5 tokens are already sold, and momentum is accelerating. Investors who lock in at $0.03 now will be buying at the lowest price left before the next hike, where Phase 6 tokens will cost $0.035. And with listing locked at $0.06, that’s a built-in 100% gain for every dollar invested today—before the platform even launches.

As Mutuum Finance (MUTM) enters the later phases of its presale, each round becomes more expensive—and more competitive. For those looking to move from speculative bets to yield-backed opportunities, this under-$0.04 project may be the one altcoin this July that does more than just rally. It builds.

