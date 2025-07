How can the parents of Panayiotis Yiannios accept the ridiculous sentence of an officer being handed 18 months for the commando jump which killed their son?

They entrusted their son to the National Guard and our government to guard Cyprus and felt that they would eventually get him back – alive.

So where is justice?

If that had happened to my son, I would not rest with that ridiculous sentence.



Sandra Tryfon, Nicosia 1101