I am reaching out to bring attention to a recent policy change by our local electricity authority that is causing concern among many residents and deserves public attention.

As of now, individuals who need to request a payment plan are required to appear in person at the authority’s offices. This decision poses major problems for the general public, including:

The offices close daily at 13:45 , which overlaps entirely with standard working hours, making it extremely difficult, if not impossible, for working individuals to attend.

Long waiting lines further complicate the process, often requiring people to take time off work.

There is no consideration for those with health issues , mobility restrictions , lack of transport , or no family support to assist them.

No alternative digital or remote process has been provided, despite the fact that we live in an era where online services should be the norm, not the exception.

This policy is not only impractical, it feels like a step backward. In a modern society, it is unacceptable for access to basic utilities to depend on physical presence, especially when many vulnerable groups are excluded by this requirement.

I believe this issue highlights a broader failure in service accessibility and digital modernisation. Many residents are affected, frustrated and feel unheard.

What is being asked here is simple: fair, equal, and modern access to essential services.

I would also like to add that an email highlighting these concerns has been sent directly to EAC, asking what solutions they recommend for people who are unable to come in person due to valid reasons. No response has been received to date.

Anna Pash