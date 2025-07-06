The reports and stories about the shortage of water boringly ramble on.

Mavrokolympis reservoir was drained of some 1.3 million cubic metres of water back in January. Why was the water not piped to other reservoirs close by?

High rise apartment blocks (many of which will never be occupied) continue to be authorised and built with massive consumptions of water. Why?

Every hotel on the island with swimming pools, within a stone’s throw of the sea, have pools of fresh water rather than seawater. Why?

Brian Lait, Maroni