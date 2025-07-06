My wife and I have just opened a shop in Larnaca for hair branding. We opened exactly two weeks ago and are trying to make everything the way we are supposed to. By this I mean VAT, labour insurance, tax, visa payments and everything.

One week after we opened we were checked by the labour office, and yesterday we had a super big check from all the possible offices in Cyprus, labour office, tax, VAT, police, immigration, fire department and so on. OK, very good, we are making everything as we are supposed to. But my problem is that all these government offices are not checking the girls that are doing same job as us at their houses, or a customer’s house.

Many are illegal residents. So do they pay social insurance at the labour office? Are registered for VAT? My questions are endless but I think you can understand.

Just check online on social media for details of those working in this way with no one to bother them.

I hope that all these government offices will check them like they are checking us.

Name and address withheld