The woman at the centre of a European Court of Human Rights ruling that condemned Cyprus because the legal service suspended the criminal prosecution of a politician in a rape case on Sunday called on the deputy Attorney-general Savvas Angelides to resign and President Nikos Christodoulides to intervene.

In a letter pubished on the Reporter website, the woman said to Angelides that “you forever went down in Europe’s legal history as a sexist, victim blamer, incapable of guaranteeing basic human rights.”

She said she had carried the experience alone for years before deciding to go to the police.

“And what did you do, Mr Angelides?

“You deprived me of the right to speak in court and reclaim my lost life. You let me be informed about the suspension of the criminal prosecution by the media. You refused to give me the reasons for the suspension”.

Read again, Mr. Angelides, what was said in my testimony and what you decided. Also, read the expert’s scientifically based analysis after interviews and analysis of the case file when she was already before the Court in Strasbourg and the relevant file was finally communicated to us.

She also said he had ignored crucial reasoning by experts.

“I am sorry, Mr Angelides. Your view of the ‘public interest’ is absurd, dangerous and perverse,” she said.

“The definition you gave to the consent is very similar to the one the defendant had in mind. You completely ignored the phrase ‘Please stop! Why are you bothering me?’

“Thank you for your contribution to justice so far, Mr Angelides, but the time has come for you to leave,” she added.

She called on President Nikos Christodoulides to restore institutional and social justice. “I expect you to show that women cannot be victims of the views of the sexist deputy attorney-general.”

On Thursday, the ECtHR dealt a sharp blow to Cypriot authorities and Angelides, ruling that Cyprus violated key human rights in handling a rape complaint against Disy politician Andreas Ttaouxis.

The court found serious flaws in the criminal investigation and criticised how the Law Office treated the alleged victim, a 28-year-old woman. Judges concluded that Cyprus breached articles 3, 8, and 14 of the European convention on human rights.

The state was ordered to pay the woman €20,000 in damages and €15,470 for legal costs.

The case stems from April 2021, when the woman reported that she had been raped in January 2011, at the age of 18.

Police launched a swift investigation, and the case proceeded to the criminal court. But new testimonies and assessments later raised doubts about the consistency of her account.