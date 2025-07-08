Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday evening ahead of next week’s planned enlarged meeting on the Cyprus problem, which is set to take place in New York.

The pair met on the sidelines of the Brics summit which is taking place this week in Rio de Janeiro, with Turkey’s Anadolu Agency reporting that Fidan and Guterres “exchanged views on the war in Ukraine, the situation in the Middle East, and the next round of meetings concerning the island of Cyprus”.

That meeting came after UN envoy Maria Angela Holguin had met President Nikos Christodoulides and Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar separately in Nicosia earlier on Monday, saying after those meetings that the UN is “working hard to get some results” at next week’s meeting.

UN special representative in Cyprus Colin Stewart is set to brief the security council on the Cyprus problem on July 14, with the enlarged meeting set to begin two days later on July 16.

It is set to be attended by Christodoulides, Tatar, Fidan, Guterres, Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis, the United Kingdom’s minister of state for Europe Stephen Doughty, and other representatives of Cyprus’ two sides, its three guarantor powers, and the UN.