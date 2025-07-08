Cyprus-based data centre operator CL8 on Tuesday announced the appointment of Kyriacos Kokkinos, former Deputy Minister for Research, Innovation and Digital Policy, as executive advisor to its board of directors.

The announcement mentioned that Kokkinos brings a wealth of experience in technology, innovation policy, corporate governance and high-level executive management.

He currently serves on the boards of several organisations in Cyprus and across Europe.

The former minister is also a member of the executive committee of the governing board of the European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT), as well as on the board of trustees of the Cyprus Institute.

In addition, he holds the certification of international director from the INSEAD business school.

Kokkinos previously served as Deputy Minister of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy between 2020 and 2023. He was also the first national chief scientist for research and innovation in Cyprus.

His international corporate background includes senior executive roles at IBM Europe, where he led regional and pan-European teams focused on digital strategy and transformation.

Following the announcement, Kokkinos expressed confidence in the company’s direction and future.

“I am proud and honoured to be trusted by CL8 for this advisory role” he said.

“I firmly believe that, working together with the board, we can take CL8 at its next level of service excellence and growth, establishing CL8 as a leading regional actor in the Data-Centre services marketplace,” he added.

On his part, Peter G. Economides, founder, chairman and CEO of CL8, welcomed Kokkinos’ appointment and praised the impact he is expected to have on the company’s development.

“Kyriacos appointment is expected to support broader strategic thinking at board level, enhance institutional connections, and contribute to ongoing developments at CL8 and in Cyprus’ digital and technology ecosystem,” Economides stated.