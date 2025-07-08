Zela Aviation, the aviation company founded by Cypriot entrepreneur Andreas Christodoulides, has announced a strategic partnership with the municipality of Skyros.

This new initiative is aimed at improving the island’s air connectivity and supporting its emergence as a tourism destination in international markets.

This agreement represents Zela Aviation’s third collaboration in Greece in the areas of airport and tourism development, following similar partnerships with the municipality of Sitia in 2022 and the municipality of Syros in 2024.

These initiatives are part of what the company described as its “continued commitment to supporting regional growth and maximising the tourism potential of Greek islands.”

“With more than 19 years of experience in the aviation sector and a strong presence in the UK, Cyprus, and Greece, Zela Aviation brings its global expertise to this promising new collaboration, which aims to support the sustainable tourism development of Skyros,” the company said in an announcement.

The company mentioned that Skyros is the largest island of the Sporades and is often described as a hidden gem in the Aegean Sea.

It is known for its wild natural beauty, traditional architecture and rich cultural heritage.

The island, the company continued, offers a wide array of authentic experiences, from its unspoiled beaches and forested landscapes to its local gastronomy, folklore and the famous Skyrian horses.

From the cobbled streets of Chora to ancient archaeological sites and rare biodiversity, the island continues to attract travellers in search of serenity and authenticity.

As part of the cooperation, Zela Jet, the private air charter brand of the Zela Aviation Group, is expected to play a key role in expanding access to the island through private jet and helicopter services during the 2025–2026 tourism seasons.

Founded in 2020, Zela Jet specialises in bespoke charter services across Greece and Europe and caters to travellers seeking flexibility and premium service.

Skyros Airport, which features a 3,002-metre runway, currently operates regular flights to and from Athens and is fully equipped to handle larger aircraft and international charter operations.

Its strategic location near the port of Linaria and existing infrastructure make it well-positioned to serve as a hub for expanding the island’s air accessibility.

Zela Aviation will work in close coordination with Skyros mayor Kyriakos Antonopoulos and local authorities to attract international travel agents and major airlines for seasonal and charter flights.

The company will also explore collaborations with low-cost carriers in order to create regular and affordable travel routes to Skyros throughout the year.

“We are excited about our new partnership with the municipality of Skyros,” said Christodoulides.

“The island offers a remarkable combination of natural beauty and cultural richness, with significant untapped potential,” he continued. “Our aim is to actively contribute to enhancing its air connectivity and help establish Skyros as a high-quality emerging destination in the Aegean.”

On his part, Antonopoulos said that “this partnership with Zela Aviation marks our first advisory effort in the development of air tourism for the island and signals a new chapter for Skyros“.

“Our airport, which provides aviation fuel and will soon be upgraded through an international tender, has the potential to play a crucial role in our tourism strategy,” the Skyros mayor explained.

“Our vision is to achieve quality regional development, in harmony with the unique identity and unparalleled beauty of our island,” he added.

Zela Aviation was founded in 2006 and operates in the field of aircraft chartering and sales. It maintains offices in Limassol, Athens and London.