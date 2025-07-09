Bash 2025 draws 185 participants in Cyprus’ key startup meetup

Cyprus’ innovation ecosystem gathered momentum this week as ‘The Bash 2025’ brought together 185 participants for the country’s flagship startup and networking event.

Now in its fifth year, the gathering has cemented its role as a key platform for idea exchange, partnerships and collaboration.

The event attracted startups, investors, academic institutions, support service providers and public sector bodies in a setting designed to foster connections and showcase the dynamism of Cyprus’ growing innovation community.

Attendance exceeded previous editions, reflecting the sector’s steady progress and rising confidence.

Deputy Minister of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy, Nikodemos Damianou, said this year’s larger turnout highlighted the momentum of the sector.

He noted that the Research and Innovation Foundation (RIF) has become an essential state partner in funding and implementing new ideas, pointing to initiatives such as the ‘AI in Government’ call as examples of this in action.

Chief Scientist Demetris Skourides, emphasised the importance of positioning Cyprus as a regional innovation hub.

He called for greater synergy across the ecosystem and urged businesses seeking support to approach the relevant authorities.

Theodoros Loukaidis, Director General of the RIF described ‘The Bash’ as a meeting point for exchanging ideas and building partnerships.

He said this year’s format reflects the growth trajectory of the ecosystem since the first event.

The Bash was held under the RIF’s Innovation Factory initiative and the activities of the Enterprise Europe Network Cyprus.