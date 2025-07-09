The deputy shipping ministry, although aware of reports that regular passenger ferry cruises linking Cyprus and Lebanon were about to be launched, said it could not comment on their veracity on Wednesday.

@SceneTraveller online magazine said on Wednesday that sea travel between Cyprus and Lebanon is making a “stylish return”, announcing regular passenger ferry cruises linking Larnaca and Limassol to the ports of Beirut and Tripoli, with Jounieh possibly to follow as an additional stop.

According to the website, starting July 22, ferries will be sailing every Monday from Cyprus and returning every Friday from Lebanon.

“The new route offers a slower, scenic alternative to the short-haul flight – perfect for those craving a Mediterranean crossing with a touch of nostalgia,” SceneTraveller said.

“Talks are also underway to possibly include Jounieh as an additional stop, which could add even more coastal charm to the itinerary.”

Details on ticketing, ship specs and on-board amenities were expected soon the site said.

“But for now, it’s safe to say: sea travel between Cyprus and Lebanon is making a stylish return.”

The deputy shipping ministry, which is aware of the report, told the Cyprus Mail that “there is nothing we can refer to at the moment” and could not comment further.

SceneTraveller offers travel news from across the Middle East on its website and its #SceneNOW app available on iOS and Android.