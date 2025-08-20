Cyprus is finalising preparations for FIBA EuroBasket 2025, with organisers stressing that safety will be paramount as thousands of fans, teams and international delegations arrive in Limassol between August 28 and September 4.

The Spyros Kyprianou Sports Centre will host the group stage matches, with the organising committee saying the recent ECOMMBX Cup served as a test run for logistics, security and crowd management.

Security manager Alexandros Papadopoulos said the rehearsal helped identify weak points. Parking shortages and traffic flow emerged as challenges, he explained, but solutions were already being put in place. He added that public cooperation would be essential.

On the technological front, organisers used metal detectors, high-resolution cameras and electronic ticketing during the ECOMMBX Cup.

For EuroBasket, security will be strengthened further with drones and sniffer dogs trained to detect gunpowder, alongside a greater police and supervisory presence.

Coordination between police, firefighters, medical staff, supervisors and volunteers is being handled under a single security umbrella, Papadopoulos said, with daily meetings and drills taking place.

He stressed that training has been ongoing and that volunteers now fully understand their role in the smooth running of the tournament.

He also pointed to the need for readiness against all scenarios, from public safety incidents to health emergencies.

The evacuation plan has already been tested, the stadium perimeter has been cleared of fire hazards, the extinguishing system is operational, and three ambulances with medical teams will be present during games. “We are ready to deal with any incident,” he noted.

For Cyprus, EuroBasket is seen as more than a sporting event. According to the Cyprus Basketball Federation, it is an opportunity to showcase the island’s capacity to organise large-scale tournaments and to raise its profile internationally.

FIBA has already presented the renovated Spyros Kyprianou Sports Centre as a new reference point, while ESPN listed Limassol among the host cities alongside Spain and Germany.

Spanish outlets El País and AS have also reported extensively on the matches, with Greece, Italy and Spain set to play in Cyprus.

BasketNews has estimated that the event could inject up to €17.7 million into the Cypriot economy, more than covering the cost of hosting, while also boosting tourism.

The local organising committee put the expected benefits between €13 and €17 million, stressing that the significance of EuroBasket is twofold, both as a premier sporting occasion and as a driver of economic and tourism growth.

“Cyprus becomes the smallest country ever to host this premier basketball event, strengthening its position in the sports tourism sector,” the committee said in a statement.

It added that the tournament represents a strategic opportunity to enhance the country’s international image and create a sustainable legacy for future generations.

The committee noted that thousands of visitors will boost local business activity while broadcasting of the games will reach up to 300 million viewers worldwide, giving Cyprus invaluable exposure.

Beyond the economic and promotional benefits, hundreds of Cypriots serving as staff and volunteers will also gain experience that can be applied to future large-scale events.

The president of the Cyprus Basketball Federation, Andreas Mouzourides told Mozzart Sport that Cyprus had achieved “what many thought impossible”.

He said finishing the arena’s renovation ahead of schedule meant organisers could now concentrate on ensuring top-level organisation and presenting the right image abroad.

Organising committee president Mark Klerides meanwhile highlighted the role of sponsors. He said the support of Allianz, EKO and the Bank of Cyprus, alongside ticketing partner more.com, was vital for delivering an unforgettable tournament for fans and athletes.

The Federation said the tournament represents a turning point, placing Cyprus firmly on the international basketball map while reinforcing its position as a safe and attractive destination for major events.

Tickets for EuroBasket 2025 are available through the more.com platform.