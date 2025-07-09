One hundred new safe boxes have been installed on Mackenzie beach by the Larnaca municipality “as part of an ongoing effort to upgrade beach infrastructure and enhance bathers’ sense of security,” a statement released on Wednesday read.

The boxes, which offer a place to store personal belongings, hang on umbrellas and are available for public use at a rental cost of €2.50.

Beach thefts have risen across the island as the summer season is in full swing. Most recently, two tourists were mugged in Paphos, resulting in six arrests, and beachgoers have reported instances of jewellery and other personal property going missing.

The municipality aims to expand the initiative to Finikoudes beach with the installation of an additional 100 safety boxes expected within the next few days.

“This initiative is part of a broader plan to upgrade the visitor experience on Larnaca beaches, with an emphasis on safety, comfort and the quality of services provided,” the statement concluded.