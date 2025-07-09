A sixth person, aged 18, was arrested by police late on Tuesday suspected of being involved in a Paphos robbery on June 29 in which two tourists were injured.

In the last few days, five other suspects aged 14, 15, 17, 19 and 21, have been arrested.

Police said the two tourists were mugged when walking in Paphos at around 2.40am on June 29 when around ten people approached them, stealing a beach bag containing personal belongings, a small amount of money and a mobile phone pouch.

They were taken to Paphos general hospital where they were treated and rleased.

A criminal case was registered against the suspects at Paphos district court on Monday.