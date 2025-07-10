The construction production index in Cyprus reached 112.65 units in the first quarter of 2025, reflecting a 1 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2024, according to the state statistical service.

The service explained that the base year for the index is 2021, set at 100 units.

Meanwhile, the output construction prices index reached 123.70 units in the first quarter of 2025, also based on 2021 as the reference year.

This marks a quarterly increase of 1.3 per cent compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.

On an annual basis, the output prices index rose by 4.4 per cent in comparison to the first quarter of 2024.

The construction production index is designed to monitor short-term developments in construction activity.

It is a volume index that reflects changes in value added at constant prices, offering a reliable indication of construction growth relative to the base year.

Authorities explained that the quarterly output prices index measures changes in the unit prices charged to clients for construction work.

“This index reflects the change in the overall cost of construction incurred by the client, including the costs of materials, labour, energy, transport, and contractor profits,” they said.

They added that “it can be seen as an indication of the level of price inflation in construction compared to the base year.”