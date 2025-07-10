Deputy Shipping Minister Marina Hadjimanolis,paid a working visit to London this week, aiming to strengthen bilateral ties with the United Kingdom.

The trip also sought to promote Cyprus’ bid for re-election to the council of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) for 2026-2027 in November.

According to the announcement, the visit was marked by a bilateral meeting with UK Minister for Shipping Mike Kane.

The two officials exchanged views on the challenges currently facing global shipping, focusing on geopolitical developments and the need to maintain a stable and competitive international maritime environment.

They also discussed the implementation of joint initiatives and synergies under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two maritime administrations, which form part of the strategic dialogue between Cyprus and the UK.

Hadjimanolis also met with commonwealth secretary general Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey to review progress on the MoU signed in April 2024 during the first Commonwealth Ocean Ministers Meeting in Cyprus.

This agreement paved the way for establishing a Commonwealth Blue Charter Centre of Excellence in Larnaca to support scientific research and strengthen governance for a sustainable blue economy.

In a message shared on her personal social media platform, Hadjimanolis described Cyprus as “a nation anchored by the sea with an enduring shipping legacy of more than 3,500 years.”

She noted that the island has built a strong maritime ecosystem, including a quality ship registry ranked among the world’s top and a maritime cluster serving shipowners, managers and professionals.

She stressed that under Cyprus’ leadership, the new Centre of Excellence in Larnaca would play a key role in shaping policies on marine conservation, restoration and sustainable resource management, benefiting Commonwealth islands and coastal states.

Referring to the IMO, she added that Cyprus has been an active member of the council since 1987 and is ready to act as an advocate for small island developing states, recognising that sustainability in shipping is of existential importance to these nations.

The deputy minister also hosted a working lunch for Commonwealth High Commissioners to promote Cyprus’ IMO candidacy.

She also held separate bilateral meetings with the shipping ministers of South Africa and Nigeria to explore opportunities for enhanced maritime cooperation and to exchange views on global shipping developments