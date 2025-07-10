The Cyprus Financial Literacy and Education Committee (CyFLEC) reviewed the progress of Cyprus’ national strategy for financial literacy on Wednesday during its fifth meeting of the board of directors.

According to a statement issued by the Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC), the meeting focused on assessing the work carried out by CyFLEC’s Thematic Working Groups (TWGs) during the first half of 2025.

Board members were also briefed on meetings held with the scientific advisory committee (SAC), which plays a key role in supporting the committee’s long-term goals.

The presidents of the TWGs presented their respective achievements over the past six months and outlined the upcoming steps in their respective action plans.

At the same time, progress in the ongoing cooperation with the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) was reviewed.

This collaboration includes the publication of survey results on financial literacy levels in Cyprus, the creation of a training programme for adult financial literacy instructors, and the development of a national website dedicated to financial education.

The meeting also addressed CyFLEC’s 2025 budget as well as preliminary discussions concerning the committee’s funding for the following year.