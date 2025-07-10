Chief Scientist Demetris Skourides recently completed a high-level business visit to the United Arab Emirates, according to an announcement released on Thursday.

The visit aimed to “reinforce Cyprus’ role as a forward-looking hub for artificial intelligence, deep technology, and innovation-led economic growth”.

“The visit formed part of Cyprus’ broader strategy under Vision 2035 to foster cross-border partnerships, attract international investment, and accelerate the global competitiveness of Cyprus’ research and innovation ecosystem,” the announcement stated.

Throughout the trip, Demetris Skourides engaged with government leaders, startup founders, institutional stakeholders, and investors, highlighting Cyprus’ commitment to becoming a launchpad for regional collaboration and technological leadership.

The Cypriot government delegation was invited by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and CEO of Emirates Airline and the Emirates Group, Second Vice Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, and President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, to attend the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Dubai Silicon Oasis and the Doers Cyprus Festival.

This agreement will facilitate the expansion of the Cypriot-born Reflect Festival to Dubai Silicon Oasis.

The signing ceremony took place at Dubai Silicon Oasis under the auspices of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ) and was witnessed by H.E. Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni, Executive Chairman of DIEZ and Vice Chairman and CEO of the Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority, alongside Demetris Skourides, who represented Deputy Minister Nicodemos Damianou.

The MoU was signed by Stylianos Lambrou, Co-Founder and CEO of The Doers Company; Dusan Duffek, Co-Founder of The Doers Company and Managing Partner at Zero One Hundred; and Badr Buhannad, Deputy Director General of Dubai Silicon Oasis.

Also present at the event were Dr. Juma Al Matrooshi, Director General of Dubai Silicon Oasis; Dr. Constantinos Kleovoulou, Director of Research and Innovation at the Deputy Ministry of Digital Policy, Research and Innovation; and George Partasides, Commercial Counsellor in Dubai at the Ministry of Energy, Commerce and Industry.

In addition, Skourides, together with Dr. Juma Al Matrooshi and Badr Buhannad, witnessed the signing of an MoU between Avinash Mudaliar, Co-Founder and CEO of HT Labs—the innovation and product arm of India’s HT Media—and The Doers Company Co-Founders Stylianos Lambrou and Dusan Duffek.

“The MoU sets the foundation for tri-nation collaboration between Cyprus, the UAE, and India in the fields of artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure, and entrepreneurship, with coverage of Cyprus’ largest technology and innovation festival in India, also paving the way for the expansion of Reflect Festival to Dubai in 2026,” the announcement said.

“Its planned expansion to Dubai marks a strategic step in strengthening regional connectivity, talent mobility, and cross-border innovation exchange,” it added.

During his visit to Dubai Silicon Oasis, the Chief Scientist met several pioneering companies and institutions within the innovation district.

These meetings included discussions with Ralph Debbas, CEO of W Motors, the first manufacturer of high-performance luxury sports cars in the Middle East; Hans Christensen, Vice President of the Dubai Technology Entrepreneur Campus (Dtec); and Anna Lootah, Director General of Dubai Airport Freezone Authority (DAFZA).

He also engaged with SIG, a global leader in sustainable and innovative packaging solutions, and Mustafa Al Hariri, Director of Outreach at Rochester Institute of Technology-Dubai, a US-affiliated research university focusing on applied innovation and emerging technologies.

Further meetings were held with Dr. Marwan Al Zarouni, Chief AI Officer at the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism and CEO of the Dubai Blockchain Center.

They discussed opportunities and best practices for preparing small nations for AI adoption across the public and private sectors and how Dubai has reduced public sector overhead by $1.3 billion through blockchain solutions.

The Chief Scientist also met with emerging technology companies and startups such as DistiChain, a blockchain-based supply chain integration firm, and Datanuum, a data analytics and monetization company that is considering establishing European offices in Cyprus.

Discussions were also held with both global and regional venture capital funds, including Oraseya Capital.

A key bilateral meeting took place with Dr. Waddah S. Ghanem Al Hashmi, Vice Chair of the Oil Companies International Marine Forum, Board Member of the Emirates Shipping Association, and Chairman of the UAE National Committee for Occupational Health and Safety (ESMA).

Their conversation focused on responsible innovation and the potential for sustained cooperation between Cyprus and the UAE across sectors such as maritime, energy, and health.

To conclude his visit, the Chief Scientist was hosted by Anton Golub, Chief Business Officer at Freedx, and Dr. Demetrios Zamboglou, CEO UAE at BlockFills, in a podcast.

There he shared insights into Cyprus’ evolving national AI strategy, the strength of its research institutions, and the country’s ambition to serve as a trusted regional gateway for innovation, investment, and emerging technologies across the region.