Cytacom Solutions Ltd, a subsidiary of Cyta, on Thursday announced that it recently signed the renewal of its collective labour agreements for the 2025–2027 period.

These agreements, the company said, cover both its monthly and hourly-paid staff.

Moreover, according to a statement issued by Cyta, the agreements “confirm the strong cooperation and mutual trust between management and the trade unions, to the benefit of employees and the customers who rely on Cytacom’s services”.

The collective labour agreements were signed with all the relevant trade union organisations representing Cytacom staff.

George Malikides, chief technology and information officer of Cyta and chairman of the board of Cytacom Solutions, stated that “the renewal of the collective agreements through to 2027 demonstrates the understanding, cooperation and trust that have been built between the management and the staff representatives”.

“This is a collaboration in which each side promotes its position with respect, prioritising the greater good of the organisation and the provision of reliable, high-quality services to our customers,” he added.

What is more, the representatives of the trade union organisations expressed their satisfaction, emphasising that the positive collaboration they maintain with Cyta and its subsidiaries “contributes to a stable working environment, which in turn benefits the organisation, its personnel and all interested parties”.