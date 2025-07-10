The Green party denounced the “violent removal” of trees in Kokkinotrimithia on Thursday, asking for the “immediate suspension” of any work involving their felling and calling for more transparency.

The party was quick to point out the irony of the trees being cut as part of the work to create a linear park along the village’s old railway line.

“According to the information we have before us, the cutting of 35 trees out of the 120 recorded in the area has begun, including old carob trees of environmental value,” the green party said in a statement.

“Videos and photographs available to us record the violent removal of healthy trees, causing outrage among residents and community organisations,” it said.

The Green party listed a series of demands, which include the suspension of any work that involves cutting trees, a review of the project design to ensure natural vegetation is preserved, and increased transparency around the project.

“Development and environmental protection are not opposing concepts. They are completely compatible, as long as there is political will and respect for the natural wealth of each region.”