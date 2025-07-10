Luxury apartments with sea views and an impressive pool, only five minutes from the most beautiful beaches in Protaras.

Have you been dreaming of waking up to panoramic sea views and spending your days on some of Cyprus’s finest Blue Flag beaches?

Owning a holiday home in Protaras – a destination that continues to grow into the ultimate Mediterranean resort – isn’t just a dream. It’s an attainable lifestyle that can transform your life, offering the freedom to enjoy sunny escapes all year round.

And of course, you’ll be able to reach the most famous beaches of Protaras in minutes, with easy access and hassle free.

We’ve researched the market and hand-picked the best apartments in Cyprus’s most popular seaside destination, analysing each property’s unique strengths: premium construction, exceptional locations, proximity to the sea, and stunning views.

After exploring your options, you can arrange a viewing to experience the area firsthand and find the apartment that feels like home!

Angelico Lifestyle Apartments – Kapparis, Protaras

With uninterrupted views over the sea of Kapparis and Famagusta Bay, Angelico Lifestyle Apartments enjoy an elevated position and stand out for their distinctive aesthetic -reminiscent of an upscale resort. Among the highlights are the elegant communal pool and spacious landscaped gardens that make this development truly unique.

Specifications

This project offers 64 one- and two-bedroom apartments across six blocks, all with views of the sea or the pool. Available options include penthouses with private pools and ground-floor apartments with private gardens.

Apartment Features

The defining features are the clean geometric architecture and the use of natural materials. Interiors feature soothing earthy tones and refined finishes, creating a relaxing atmosphere. Large terraces with sea or pool views offer the perfect setting for your morning coffee or evening drinks.

The Location

Beyond its quality construction and contemporary design, Angelico stands out thanks to its prime location between Kapparis and central Paralimni.

Location Highlights

• Kapparis is a lively neighbourhood all year-round

• Abundant dining, shopping, and entertainment options, plus some of Protaras’s most beautiful beaches

• Just a 5-minute drive to the new Paralimni Marina, due for completion in 2026, which will enhance the area’s investment potential and create new opportunities for property owners

• Close to all public services, shopping areas, and a number of public and private schools

Nearby Beaches

A holiday home in Protaras means having Cyprus’s most iconic beaches moments away. Morning swims, afternoon relaxation, or sunset walks — it’s all at your doorstep.

How long will it take to reach the sand?

• Kapparis Beach – 5 min

• Malama Beach – 5 min

• Ayia Triada Beach – 7 min

• Serena Beach – 8 min

• Vryssi Beach – 10 min

• Fig Tree Bay – 12 min

Apartment Prices

Two-bedroom apartments starting from €237,000 + VAT

Completion Date: September 2026

Learn more about Angelico Lifestyle Apartments here

Blue View Lifestyle Apartments – Kapparis, Protaras

Blue is the colour of the sea and the sky – and Blue View Lifestyle Apartments embody this feeling perfectly, with unobstructed views across the endless blue of Famagusta Bay.

Nestled in a peaceful neighbourhood in Kapparis, surrounded by natural beauty, Blue View is designed for effortless coastal living. The communal pool stretching alongside the buildings completes the experience.

Specifications

Blue View Lifestyle Apartments includes two buildings with 21 luxury apartments of exceptional design. One block features ground-floor and first-floor units, while the other offers two-bedroom apartments. All homes come with large terraces overlooking the sea and pool, set against a beautiful natural backdrop.

Apartment Features

Minimalist lines, elegant finishes, and thoughtful details combine classic and contemporary elements for a sophisticated result. Premium materials and an emphasis on privacy ensure these apartments meet the expectations of discerning buyers seeking a quality holiday home.

The Location

Blue View Lifestyle Apartments are located in popular Kapparis -a neighbourhood with countless advantages, making it ideal for both holidays and all year-round living.

Location Highlights

• Kapparis is vibrant in every season.

• Beautiful Blue Flag beaches minutes away. Quick and easy access to the beaches of Kapparis and Protaras.

• Peaceful, picturesque surroundings — essential for a relaxing retreat.

• Very close to the new Paralimni Marina, scheduled for completion in 2026, which will increase the investment value of the area and elevate the living experience.

Nearby Beaches

Being able to reach the sea in just five minutes isn’t a luxury — it’s one of the most compelling reasons to own your own Protaras retreat. Blue View offers exactly that.

Apartment Prices

Two-bedroom apartments starting from €255,000 + VAT

Completion Date: June 2026

Learn more about Blue View Lifestyle Apartments here

Info

170 1st April Avenue, 5280 Paralimni

Tel: +357 23 833780

www.giovani.cy