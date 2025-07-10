Energy Minister George Papanastasiou on Thursday visited the rig which recently completed drilling a well in Block 10 of the island’s exclusive zone.
In a statement, the energy ministry said that during his visit to the Valaris DS-9 rig, Papanastasiou was briefed about the latest discovery of natural gas at the site.
Earlier this week, the government announced the discovery of a 350-metre column of natural gas at the Pegasus-1 site in Block 10.
Drilling was carried out on behalf of the consortium of ExxonMobil and QatarEnergy who hold the exploration rights in the offshore block.
Click here to change your cookie preferences