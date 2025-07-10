Energy Minister George Papanastasiou on Thursday visited the rig which recently completed drilling a well in Block 10 of the island’s exclusive zone.

In a statement, the energy ministry said that during his visit to the Valaris DS-9 rig, Papanastasiou was briefed about the latest discovery of natural gas at the site.

Earlier this week, the government announced the discovery of a 350-metre column of natural gas at the Pegasus-1 site in Block 10.

Drilling was carried out on behalf of the consortium of ExxonMobil and QatarEnergy who hold the exploration rights in the offshore block.