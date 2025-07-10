The 13 trade union organisations that make up and represent the national trade union alliance convened today to discuss recent developments surrounding the cost of living allowance (CoLA).

According to a joint statement issued after the meeting, the unions reaffirmed their unanimous stance and expressed their determination to achieve the full restoration of CoLA, based on the transitional agreements that had previously been signed by all social partners.

“The trade union movement does not accept efforts to undermine the philosophy of the institution by linking CoLA with elements that are foreign to its purpose,” the statement said.

“The government is therefore called upon, even at the last minute and within the framework of the new timetable requested by the competent minister, to fully restore CoLA while ensuring that collective agreements and signed contracts are applied across the entire workforce,” the unions added.

“In the event that no agreement is reached within the next few days for the full restoration of CoLA, the unions are determined to proceed with strike action,” they concluded.