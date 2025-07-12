XRP (XRP) just rallied 25% in a matter of weeks, giving its loyal holders a much-needed boost. But for investors looking for higher velocity gains and a long-term DeFi play, many are now pivoting toward the next big altcoin contender: Mutuum Finance (MUTM). The market is rotating from major-cap gains to under-the-radar projects with solid tokenomics, real-world use cases, and significant upside left on the table. One look at the numbers, and it’s easy to see why MUTM is now taking center stage.

At just $0.03 per token in its fifth presale phase, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is already 72% sold out. With $12.15 million raised and over 13,000 participants onboard, traders are watching closely as the price prepares to rise to $0.035 in the upcoming Phase 6. And for those who entered at $0.01 in Phase 1, the 3X returns so far are only a preview of what’s to come. With projections pointing to a possible listing price as high as $0.95, the room to grow is still massive for late presale buyers entering now.

XRP (XRP) pump in July and impact

XRP surged 25% over recent weeks, climbing from $1.94 on June 23, 2025, to $2.64 by July 11, driven by Ripple’s partnership with BNY Mellon as the RLUSD stablecoin custodian and CEO Brad Garlinghouse’s Senate testimony affirming XRP’s non-security status. Whale accumulation (75% volume spike) and a 4.76% daily gain pushed XRP above the $2.36 Bollinger Band, with 6.6M+ wallet holders signaling strong adoption. Technicals suggest a potential breakout to $2.87–$3.72 if momentum holds.

XRP’s rally boosts altcoin sentiment, potentially lifting ADA and SOL in crypto markets. In stocks, fintech firms tied to Ripple may gain, though U.S.-BRICS trade tensions could spark volatility. In forex, a stronger dollar may cap XRP’s gains, but ETF approval hopes and RLUSD’s growth could drive inflows, positioning XRP as a leader in cross-border payments.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is building a decentralized lending protocol that actually solves real problems. It isn’t a fork or a repackaged idea. The platform is designed with two major lending systems—Peer-to-Contract (P2C) and Peer-to-Peer (P2P)—which allow users to either earn passive income from liquidity pools or negotiate personalized loans using meme coins and altcoins.

In the P2C model, users will deposit blue-chip tokens like ETH, DAI, or USDT into Mutuum Finance (MUTM)’s smart contracts and will receive mtTokens in return. These mtTokens will grow in value automatically as borrowers pay interest into the pool. There will be no need to manually claim or reinvest—the token itself will reflect all accumulated returns. When users withdraw, they will get their original asset plus the yield it will have generated over time.

Meanwhile, the P2P feature of the protocol will bring a fresh layer of flexibility to DeFi by allowing lenders and borrowers to create custom loan terms using popular altcoins like SHIB, PEPE, or DOGE as collateral. For example, one user will lock up DOGE to secure a loan with a 9% APR (on agreed terms). That borrower will gain fast access to liquidity without selling, while the lender will earn steady yield for providing capital.

This dual model will place Mutuum Finance (MUTM) in a category of its own, where both institutional players and retail traders will benefit. Whether you’re a conservative lender or a high-risk trader, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) will offer multiple on-ramps to earn, borrow, or reposition assets.

Presale acceleration + $100K giveaway fueling the hype

Momentum behind the project is building fast. With over $12.15 million already raised, the Phase 5 presale round is nearing its cap. The token remains priced at just $0.03 for now, but the next price level at $0.035 is already within striking distance. High-net-worth wallets and DeFi enthusiasts are rushing to accumulate before the price jump locks them out of early-stage value.

What’s adding even more fire to the presale is Mutuum Finance (MUTM)’s ongoing $100,000 giveaway. Ten winners will walk away with $10,000 worth of MUTMs each, simply by participating during the presale period. This added bonus is accelerating user traction, bringing in buyers who want exposure to the token and a chance at the reward pool.

Investors looking for assurance can also lean on the fact that Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has passed a professional security audit by CertiK, which scored the project with a 95.00 Token Scan rating. To further boost safety and transparency, a $50,000 bug bounty has been launched—demonstrating that the team is not cutting corners when it comes to smart contract protection.

On the roadmap side, future developments include a Layer-2 integration to minimize gas fees, beta platform rollout, and a decentralized stablecoin mechanism to ensure liquidity health and price stability across the lending system. These milestones are set to push protocol usage even higher, ultimately increasing demand for the MUTM token itself.

With a total supply of 4 billion tokens and a final planned listing price of $0.06, investors getting in at $0.03 already have a clear 100% upside. But the buzz across crypto forums and analyst groups is centered around something bigger—price targets as high as $0.95, which puts a 32X multiplier on the radar for those who enter now and ride the full cycle.

XRP (XRP) had its breakout. Now it’s time for a new leader to take the spotlight. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) isn’t just a presale—it’s shaping up to be the DeFi launch of the season, with real utility, serious capital inflow, and a price chart that’s just getting started.

