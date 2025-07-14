The Shipping Deputy Ministry on Monday announced that the Cyprus Maritime Award 2025 will be presented during the opening ceremony of the Maritime Cyprus Conference.

A tradition dating back to 1993, the biennial award honours either an individual with the Cyprus Maritime Personality Award or a legal entity through the Cyprus Shipping Industry Award.

The distinction will be conferred by the President Nikos Christodoulides during the event.

The selection committee for this year’s award is chaired by Frixos Savvides and includes representatives from the Shipping Deputy Ministry, the Cyprus Shipping Chamber and the Cyprus Union of Shipowners.

Among its members are Anthony Madella, Ioannis Efstratiou, Kyriacos Aliouris and Christina Patsiou from the Shipping Deputy Ministry, along with Andreas Neophytou and Alexandros Josephides representing the Cyprus Shipping Chamber.

Polys V. Hajioannou and George Mouskas are the members appointed by the Cyprus Union of Shipowners.

Nominations for the 2025 award must be submitted to the selection committee through the permanent secretary of the Shipping Deputy Ministry between July 25 and August 25, 2025, no later than 15.00.

The prescribed forms and regulations can be found on the ministry’s website. The call for applications will officially open on July 25.