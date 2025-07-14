Joint university programmes began gaining popularity in the late 1990s, in Europe in particular. With the vision to increase academic cooperation and student mobility across countries, institutions came together to offer joint curricula and degrees recognised across participating institutions, meaning a student in Cyprus, for instance, can earn a degree from a university overseas. At a student level, joint degrees, which are becoming increasingly popular on the island, enrich the student experience by offering access to a wider choice of material and the way it is taught.

In Cyprus, one of the first to offer this type of option was the University of Nicosia (UNic) which introduced its first such programmes in 2015. “At the international level, joint and double qualifications have grown steadily since the Bologna Process (1999) promoted cross-border recognition. The European Commission strengthened the movement through the Erasmus Mundus scheme (2003), and in 2015 European Higher Education Area (EHEA) ministers adopted the European Approach for Quality Assurance of Joint Programmes,” says its rector Philippos Pouyioutas.

A number of other universities on the island have now joined UNic in offering joint degree options, while newly established universes are also upping international collaboration. “We view joint programmes as an important part of our academic development strategy, and they reflect our commitment to delivering high-quality education with an international outlook – one that prepares students not just for the present, but for the future of global work and learning,” says Assistant Professor at CIIM Business School at the University of Limassol (UoL) Dr Georgia Sakka Vronti. UoL is in the process of designing joint degree programmes, which are expected to launch in the near future. “These programmes are being developed in close collaboration with well-known and highly respected universities in Greece, ensuring strong academic foundations. At the same time, we’re actively working to expand our partnerships on a global scale, aiming to establish international joint degrees that reflect the highest academic standards,” she adds.

As Pouyioutas explains, the reasons behind establishing joint degree programmes with reputable universities are many. These have to do with widening a university’s “global profile and meeting student demand for awards recognised in several jurisdictions, removing the need for separate NARIC [official agency for the recognition and comparison of international qualifications and skills], deepening research collaboration and securing external funding linked to joint teaching and research, enhancing institutional standing by partnering only with high-ranking universities and improving the positioning of the university in international rankings”.

For UoL offering joint degrees has a twofold purpose: “Firstly, our students are our priority, and the idea behind initiating these degrees was to design programmes that respond directly to their academic, professional and societal needs in a rapidly changing world… They provide students with a rich, cross-cultural academic experience and equip them with the adaptability, skills and global mindset needed to thrive in the future workforce,” explains Sakka Vronti.

“Secondly, by developing joint degrees with esteemed partner institutions, UoL aims not only to extend its educational reach but also to engage in a mutual exchange of expertise, knowledge and best practices. This collaborative process creates a valuable learning experience for all universities involved, fostering innovation, enhancing academic quality, and supporting the shared goal of addressing complex global challenges, including sustainable development – key priorities of UoL’s mission,” she adds.

Currently, UNic offers seven joint programmes with eight partner universities. These include a PhD in Human Rights, Society and Multi-Level Governance (University of Padova, University of Zagreb, Western Sydney University), an MSc Banking, Accounting and Finance (Hellenic Open University, distance learning) and an MSc Criminal Law and Addictions (Aristotle University of Thessaloniki), with their Master in Special Education offered with the University of Patras, attracting the largest enrollment.

UoL has one joint programme prepared for launch, while several others are at advanced stages of design and are expected to be offered very soon. “In total, we anticipate launching around six joint-distance learning degree programmes. While it is still early to measure popularity based on enrollment, we anticipate programmes focused on sustainability, green skills, and technological innovation will attract significant interest,” adds Sakka Vronti.

In a nutshell, joint degree programmes are the result of strategic academic collaboration between two or more higher education institutions that are delivered through face-to-face instruction or distance learning format. “The essence of these programmes lies in mutual trust, academic alignment and a joint commitment to excellence,” says Sakka Vronti.

In terms of academic structure, the curriculum is jointly designed to integrate the strengths, expertise and academic resources of each institution. This ensures a rich and balanced educational experience, combining diverse perspectives, pedagogies and disciplinary approaches. “Partners co-design and jointly approve and offer the curriculum, while any change requires agreement by all academic boards and quality assurance complies with the regulations of each institution and the relevant national agencies,” adds Pouyiotas. Teaching and supervision are also shared responsibilities, with academic staff from both universities contributing to course delivery, mentoring, and student assessment.

Upon successful completion of their studies, students are awarded a single joint degree signed from both universities – recognising the contribution of both participating institutions. This recognition reinforces the value of the degree in both national and international contexts.

Their advantages are notable. “For students, these programmes provide access to a wider and more diverse academic experience by combining the strengths and expertise of multiple universities – regardless of geographic location. Through online platforms, participants benefit from exposure to varied teaching methods, research approaches and international perspectives, which enhance their global mindset – skills that are in great demand in today’s digital and interconnected job market,” says Sakka Vronti. These degrees also allow student to access to the libraries, laboratories, clinical sites, careers services and alumni networks of the partner universities, adds Pouyioutas.

Additionally, the academic credibility and recognition of the qualification are enhanced, as the degree is awarded by partner institutions from different countries or educational systems. This joint recognition opens up expanded professional and academic opportunities for graduates, making it easier for them to pursue careers or further studies across borders.

“From an institutional perspective, online joint degrees facilitate strategic collaborations that drive academic innovation and promote the exchange of knowledge and best practices. They also support universities’ internationalisation goals by expanding their global reach and enhancing their visibility without the limitations of physical mobility,” says Sakka Vronti.

The popularity of these degrees is rapidly growing, not only in Cyprus and Greece but also worldwide. This reflects the broader growth of online education driven by increasing demand for flexible, accessible, and globally relevant learning opportunities. “Internationally, the shift toward digital learning platforms has enabled universities to collaborate across borders, offering students the chance to benefit from diverse academic expertise without geographical constraints. Surveys indicate that a significant portion of younger generations, particularly Gen Z, prefer online and joint-degree programmes for their flexibility and potential to enhance employability,” she adds. “This trend is supported by data showing rising enrollments in online joint courses and a growing recognition by employers of the value of graduates who possess interdisciplinary knowledge and cross-cultural competencies.”

“In today’s dynamic global job market, students and employers value programmes that offer international exposure, interdisciplinary learning and adaptability. Joint degrees meet these expectations by combining the strengths of more than one institution and preparing graduates to succeed in complex and interconnected environments,” concludes Sakka Vronti. •