16-year-old Turkish Cypriot teenager Ivan Gurbetoglu died of a severe brain injury and multiple bodily injuries following a motorcycle crash in Paphos, an autopsy revealed on Monday.

Samples were also taken from Gerbetoglu’s body for toxicological tests.

Police said Gurbetoglu did not exhibit vital signs when they found him at 3pm on Saturday in a ditch on the side of the road.

Initial investigations found his motocycle near the Paphos district village of Choletria, with police saying that he appeared to have veered off course and collided with a tree.