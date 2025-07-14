Culture shines bright in the heart of the capital as Faneromeni25 Arts Festival continues to bring free performances and cinema evenings to a beloved courtyard. Every summer, the courtyard of the Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation hosts cultural productions and up next is the musical and dance performance Katharsis.

Presented by the group Ogmios on Thursday, the performance is inspired by the relationship between history and myth. A continuation of the play Ogmios Slays Gargantuan at Golgoi, the performance includes narration and music from the Mediterranean, bringing to life fantastic myths about the deity Ogmios.

In this new performance, Ogmios is exorcised, with dance and light design enhancing the narrative and adding a new dimension to the experience. The performance belongs to the framework of musical, dance and operatic spectacle with a strong innovative character. It combines elements of rock, contemporary classical and electronic music, while incorporating polyrhythmic structures and atmospheric vocals.

Andys Skordis and Panagiotis Minas create a sonic atmosphere with drums, guitar, vocals and electronics, while dancers Melissa Konstantinidis Garo and Ioli Kaskani bring the darkness of the performance to the stage, dissolving the boundaries with the audience.

Katharsis

Music and dance performance about the deity Ogmios. By the group Ogmios. Part of Faneromeni25 Arts Festival. July 17. Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation, Nicosia. 8pm. Free