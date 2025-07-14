During a special event commemorating the 30th anniversary of the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC), Petrolina was honoured for its ongoing support to the Centre — consistently providing fuel to the aircraft participating in Search and Rescue operations, and thus playing a vital role in enhancing the readiness and effectiveness of JRCC missions.

Deeply committed to society as a whole, and with Corporate Social Responsibility firmly embedded in its values for decades—serving as a cornerstone of its human-centric development strategy—Petrolina actively supports the JRCC, underscoring the critical importance of cooperation between state authorities and the private sector, particularly in times of crisis and high-risk operations.

The JRCC expressed its sincere appreciation to Petrolina for its significant support and contribution to Search and Rescue operations, within the framework of the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the two entities. Petrolina’s role is fundamental in enabling the Centre to fulfill its mission: zero loss of human life during rescue operations.

The honorary award was presented by Transport Minister Alexis Vafeades, and received on behalf of Petrolina by General Manager of Operations Demetris Mavromichalos.

The 30th anniversary ceremony was held at the JRCC premises, in the presence of President Nikos Christodoulides, the Ministers of Defence and Transport, as well as the Ministers of Energy and Agriculture, foreign ambassadors, senior government officials and representatives from volunteer and private organisations that also collaborate with the Republic’s Search and Rescue system.