A seasonal low-pressure system is keeping its hold over the region, bringing clear skies but sending temperatures soaring to summer highs.

Monday’s weather will be mostly clear across the island. Winds will blow mainly from the southwest to northwest, staying light to moderate at 3 to 4 on the Beaufort scale. However, in some coastal areas during the afternoon, winds may pick up strength, reaching 4 to 5 Beaufort. The sea will be slightly rough, posing minor challenges for small boats.

The heat is expected to be intense, with temperatures set to reach 38 degrees Celsius in inland areas. On the west coast, the mercury will rise to 30 degrees, while the remaining coastal regions will see highs around 33 degrees. Temperatures in the higher mountains will be slightly cooler, peaking at about 31 degrees.

On Monday evening, skies will remain mostly clear. However, thin fog, mist or low cloud could form in some local areas, particularly towards dawn. Winds will shift to light breezes from the southwest to northwest or vary locally, remaining around 3 Beaufort. The sea will become choppy to slightly rough. Temperatures will fall to roughly 23 degrees inland and along the coast, and about 20 degrees in the higher mountains.

The outlook for Tuesday promises continued clear conditions. By Wednesday and Thursday, while most of the island will stay sunny, forecasters warn of increasing clouds around midday. These clouds may bring brief, isolated showers, especially over mountainous regions.

Despite the unstable pressure system, meteorologists confirm that temperatures are likely to remain steady over the next three days, hovering near average for this time of year. The persistent heat highlights the seasonal trend but offers no immediate sign of extreme weather beyond the short-lived mountain showers.

Authorities advise the public to stay hydrated and avoid prolonged sun exposure during peak afternoon hours. The combination of high heat and rougher seas calls for caution both inland and along the coast.