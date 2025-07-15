As Cyprus leaders head for New York, Turkish Cypriot opposition leader Tufan Erhurman on Tuesday called on President Nikos Christodoulides to show a genuine commitment to resolving the Cyprus problem.

Leader of the Republican Turkish Party (CTP), Erhurman, also a candidate in the upcoming Turkish Cypriot leader elections, said that if Christodoulides truly wants a solution, he must be ready for structured negotiations.

In a social media post, he argued that the Greek Cypriot leader is currently moving freely in a space allowed to him by current Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar.

“However, it is not Christodoulides who has the will for a solution,” he stated, “but the Turkish Cypriot people. This is a fact well known to the international community and proven many times.”

Erhurman warned that Tatar’s approach that “no solution is a solution”, has given the Greek Cypriot side too much room to act without real pressure.

But, he added, this phase is coming to an end. The will of the Turkish Cypriots for reunification and other serious matters, he said, will soon return to the negotiating table.

According to him, Christodoulides must accept a negotiation process based on a clear timetable, and recognise political equality for Turkish Cypriots from the outset, without trying to renegotiate or ignore past convergences.

He also stressed that Turkish Cypriots must not be expected to return to the current status quo if talks collapse again.

“If what Christodoulides really wants is a solution, he must come prepared,” Erhurman said.

“But if, as many suspect, his aim is simply to appear as the side that wants a solution, while hiding behind Tatar’s ‘no solution’ stance, then the active political will of the Turkish Cypriot people will end this comfort he currently enjoys.”

He repeated that the Turkish Cypriots have always existed on the island, as one of its two equal founding communities.

“This will not change. We are subjects on this island and in the region, and through our long struggle we will take our rightful place.”

He said there had been no progress between official meetings in Geneva in March and New York.

“This says a lot,” he added.

“Will one or two new crossing points come out of New York? Expectations are low, but I still hope.”