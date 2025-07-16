A 32-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday evening on suspicion of breaking into a house in the Famagusta district and stealing €530.
The suspect will be taken before the Famagusta district court on Wednesday for a remand order.
The resident of the house reported the burglary to the police, saying it happened on Tuesday between 5am and 6am.
Police investigations led to the 32-year-old, who was arrested just before 8.30pm on Tuesday, with €350 in his possession.
The suspect, who was drunk at the time he was found, swore at and assaulted the police officers and resisted arrest.
Police investigations are ongoing.
Click here to change your cookie preferences