A 32-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday evening on suspicion of breaking into a house in the Famagusta district and stealing €530.

The suspect will be taken before the Famagusta district court on Wednesday for a remand order.

The resident of the house reported the burglary to the police, saying it happened on Tuesday between 5am and 6am.

Police investigations led to the 32-year-old, who was arrested just before 8.30pm on Tuesday, with €350 in his possession.

The suspect, who was drunk at the time he was found, swore at and assaulted the police officers and resisted arrest.

Police investigations are ongoing.