SSH Solar Finance Plc on Wednesday announced that it will pay interest to bondholders for the period from January 31, 2025 to July 31, 2025, relating to its listed green bonds.

The annual interest rate for the bonds is set at 8 per cent, composed of a fixed coupon rate of 4 per cent and a variable interest rate of 4 per cent.

“The rate is based on the terms outlined in the announcement dated January 15, 2025,” the company confirmed.

According to a previous announcement by the issuer on March 21, 2025, the interest payment schedule was revised to include two payments per year instead of one.

“The Interest Payment Date is restated to provide for two, six-month interest payment dates per calendar year, that is the 31st of January and the 31st of July of each year,” the company said.

The record date for the upcoming interest payment has been set at the close of trading on July 24, 2025.

The ex-interest date is July 23, 2025, while the cum-interest date is July 22, 2025.

The company confirmed that bondholders will receive payment on or before July 31, 2025.

The bonds, which are part of a green finance initiative, are listed under the new market of the Cyprus Stock Exchange and are managed by Mega Equity Securities & Financial Services Public Ltd.