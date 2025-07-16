An indelible footprint on education, the economy, and society

SINCE its establishment and operation, the mission of the University of Cyprus – the first public university on the island – has extended beyond teaching students, awarding degrees and conducting research. Its purpose has always included offering educational opportunities to the broader society, building bridges of communication with citizens, and promoting lifelong learning through meaningful, accessible activities for everyone.

Over 33 years of teaching

Since welcoming its first students in 1992, the University of Cyprus has prepared generations of graduates – scientists, professionals, and citizens – who are an integral part of the productive fabric of Cyprus, Europe and, by extension, the world.

The consistent recognition of the University of Cyprus by society as the most trustworthy institution in the country shows that:

Citizens turn to the University of Cyprus for knowledge and inspiration.

Employers trust the University and its graduates in the job market.

Prospective students choose Cyprus’ first public university for their undergraduate and postgraduate studies.

The vote of confidence in the University of Cyprus and its establishment as a trustworthy institution reflect its steady course and recognised commitment to excellence in teaching and research. Moreover, it highlights the university’s ongoing efforts to engage and communicate with society with honesty and transparency.

Public education: a public good

The undergraduate and postgraduate (Master’s and PhD) programmes at the University of Cyprus are committed to excellence and quality teaching, and are aligned with European and international academic standards.

The university embraces modern teaching approaches, leveraging emerging technologies and artificial intelligence to enrich the educational experience and develop students’ critical thinking.

It offers numerous mobility opportunities, participation in national and international competitions, encourages the acquisition of work experience during studies, and provides internship placement opportunities.

sports centre

Undergraduate studies: solid academic foundation and free tuition

For citizens and nationals of EU member states, undergraduate education at the University of Cyprus is state-funded.

The undergraduate programmes cover a wide range of scientific fields – from the humanities to the natural and applied sciences – and are designed to provide a strong foundation in scientific thinking, critical analysis and job-market-ready skills.

Graduates receive a highly respected degree, recognised both in Cyprus and internationally, with a mark of quality recognised by employers and organisations worldwide.

Info on Undergraduate Studies:

Tel.: +357-22-894021

Email: [email protected]

Postgraduate studies –

specialised excellence and international networking

With 28 years of tradition in high-quality postgraduate programmes and low tuition fees, the University of Cyprus offers more than 100 prestigious Master’s and Doctoral programmes across various fields.

These programmes, developed according to international standards, are career-oriented and supported by renowned academic and teaching staff.

Info on Postgraduate Studies:

Tel.: +357-22-894044

Email: [email protected]

Modern infrastructure – the city of knowledge

The University of Cyprus boasts modern facilities that enhance teaching, research and student life.

Classrooms, auditoriums and research labs are fully equipped, promoting interactive learning and skill development.

The Stelios Ioannou Learning Resource Centre – Library is an architectural and technological landmark, offering access to a wealth of scientific resources and digital archives.

Continual investment in technological upgrades, green infrastructure and interdisciplinary support creates a cutting-edge university environment that meets the demands of the times.

The Sports Centre improves the quality of student life by offering free exercise and sports services.

In 2025, several landmark buildings will be completed on the University campus:

The Engineering School facilities

The Nikos K. Shacolas Medical School and Health Sciences building

The AG Leventis Foundation Department of Biological Sciences building

The Dr Artemis Chatzipanagi Medical and Biological Sciences Teaching building

The 5MW Apollo Photovoltaic Park

Library building

Recognition, international presence and rankings

Focused on quality education and impactful research, the University of Cyprus ranks among the top 401–500 universities globally (Times Higher Education World University Rankings, 2025), and first among Greek-speaking universities.

It also ranks 452nd among the top universities (QS World University Rankings, 2026), 743rd in US Best Global Universities 2025–2026, and among the top 701–800 (Academic Ranking of World Universities, Shanghai 2024).

Socioeconomic impact: study by the Economics Research Centre (ERC)

A recent ERC study confirms the strong multiplier effect and impact of public investment in the University of Cyprus.

Using a structured methodology, the impact study highlighted the university’s multi-dimensional positive contribution to the economy, society and employment – proving the long-term value of state funding.

The findings show that for every €1 million invested in the university:

The country’s total economic output increases by €7.06 million

GDP grows by €3.42 million

79.24 new jobs are created

These data confirm the strategic role of the university’s educational and research infrastructure as a key development driver, not only in academia but also in the broader economy.

Public engagement and expert contributions

Through strategic public interventions, members of the University of Cyprus actively engage in public affairs, aiming to develop actions and partnerships beneficial to society.

The institution’s scientific community plays a key role in transferring know-how to the public and private sectors to address contemporary challenges in areas such as energy, the environment, AI, robotics, digital and green transitions, biomedical engineering, critical infrastructure, urban planning, cultural heritage and public policy.

Many university staff members provide consulting and expert services, linking academic and research knowledge with industry and professional practice.

Numerous initiatives also have an international impact, with the university actively participating in the European and global higher education and research scene.

Through active involvement in international activities, such as the European alliance Young Universities for the Future of Europe, and through its members’ participation in conferences, the university serves as a diplomatic academic force.

Considering its interactions with society – via public events, policy engagement and partnerships with both public and private sectors – it becomes evident that since its legal founding in 1989, the University of Cyprus has laid the foundations for the establishment of an exemplary university culture grounded in a sense of responsibility towards its diverse community and, most importantly, towards society as a whole.

A cultural and social contributor

As Cyprus’ leading academic institution, the university recognises its role as a cultural shaper, educator of society and driver of development. It continues to make meaningful cultural and social contributions by offering citizens high-quality lifelong learning opportunities that keep their minds engaged and invite them to remain informed about and actively address the challenges of today and tomorrow.

University of Cyprus: a bridge of communication

The dynamic relationship of action, interaction and engagement continues.

For the University of Cyprus, teaching, knowledge production and innovation through research are tightly linked to empowering students and graduates, strengthening institutions and advancing long-term global progress.

The university’s guiding compass is its commitment to collective contribution; a commitment it has consistently demonstrated and continues to uphold with passion and dedication.

This is what the University of Cyprus owes to its thousands of students and alumni, and to the many families that have interacted – sometimes unknowingly – with its work and people.

As Rector Professor Tasos Christofides has recently stated: “The work produced by the University of Cyprus is the result of collective effort and love for our country and the world. It is created with a deep understanding of the university community’s role, and the very nature of a university to ‘push’ people beyond the safety of the familiar into the necessary uncertainty of the future, always equipped with knowledge and the power of science and research.”

International Relations Service:

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel.: 357 22 894288

Website: https://www.ucy.ac.cy/irs/