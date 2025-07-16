The trial against the former volunteer commissioner Yiannakis Yiannaki has been postponed until July 28, following a request made jointly by the prosecution and the defence.

Yannaki stands accused of forging his school leaving certificate and his degree.

The trial was initially scheduled for Wednesday at 10am before the Nicosia district court.

During the previous trial on July 10, the records manager and the accounts manager of the Cyprus youth organisation have testified, regarding the period of the defendant’s employment.