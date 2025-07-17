The National Bank of Greece (Cyprus) on Thursday announced that it has introduced a new fixed-term deposit that combines stable returns with simple and transparent terms.

“In a time of constant change, the need for security and predictability in financial choices becomes more urgent than ever,” the bank said in a statement.

According to the announcement, customers can choose a duration of six or nine months with a fixed interest rate of 1.50 per cent and 1.35 per cent respectively for amounts starting from €75,000.

The bank explained that “the return is known from the outset, offering the opportunity for clear and secure financial planning“.

“With clear terms and guaranteed returns, the National Bank of Greece (Cyprus) provides the stability you need when planning your financial future”, it added.