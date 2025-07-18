The Paralimni-Deryneia municipality announced on Friday that it will install FireWatch AI, a cutting-edge early wildfire detection system, following a decision by the municipal council.

“As part of the agreement, 15 fire detection stations will be installed throughout Paralimni and Deryneia, to strengthen the area’s defense against fire risks”, the municipality said in a statement.

FireWatch AI was developed by Neuranet Solutions Ltd, a Cyprus-based innovation company specialising in artificial intelligence. Kernel Consultants Ltd, the official licensee of FireWatch AI, will oversee the system’s implementation, operation and technical support in collaboration with the municipality.

“Every FireWatch AI station can detect smoke and fire from a distance of up to 15 kilometres. Upon detection, the system sends an automatic alert to AI-powered servers for analysis,”

“Within seconds, a human operator verifies the incident and immediately notifies both the Fire Service and the Forestry Department, ensuring a rapid and coordinated response,” the statement said.

“The installation of the system was offered for free to the municipality within the framework of the Research and Innovation programme, to optimise the system in real-life conditions and establish Cyprus as a global model for fire prevention using artificial intelligence”, said the announcement.