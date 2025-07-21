The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) on Monday announced a new initiative aimed at informing businesses across the country about fresh funding opportunities available through the Research and Innovation Foundation (RIF).

The chamber, which serves as the national coordinator of the Enterprise Europe Network Cyprus, highlighted the key role of RIF in strengthening Cyprus’s research and innovation ecosystem.

It should be noted that the RIF recently launched a series of funding programmes with a total budget of €18,015,000.

These programmes, Keve explained, are designed to “support competitiveness, export orientation, and innovation, with a particular emphasis on the private sector”.

As part of this effort, RIF plans to organise informational sessions across all districts to brief the business community on the funding opportunities now open for applications.

“An RIF representative will be present at the Keve offices on Monday, 28 July 2025, from 08:00 to 15:00, to conduct one-on-one informational and support meetings with business representatives,” the chamber said in its statement.

“The aim of these meetings is to provide detailed guidance and address any questions you may have,” it added.

The one-on-one sessions will take place strictly by appointment with the RIF officer.

Businesses interested in scheduling a meeting are encouraged to contact Nedi Kaffa at 22205039 or send an email at [email protected].