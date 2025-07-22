The Pyla coastal park will soon feature two wooden shelters after construction work began this week with several other upgrades to follow.

“The effort to upgrade it began last year with the installation of a playground, while this year the space was enriched with outdoor exercise equipment, as well as equipment for outdoor calisthenics,” the Larnaca tourism board said.

Located near the beach and in close proximity to a hotel, the tourism board said the park “presented an image of abandonment”.

This week’s upgrades are set to be followed by the installation of outdoor board games, a biological toilet and the pruning of existing trees in the area as well as an overall upgrade of greenery.

Furthermore, the tourism board said that the park would from now on be included in the regular cleaning program of the Pyla Community Council.

“The gradual upgrade of the coastal park aspires to contribute to the overall improvement of the quality of life of visitors and residents of the area, offering a more functional and welcoming public space,” the board added.