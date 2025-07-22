A double comedy night is happening this week in Paphos as the Petridio Foundation teams up with Stantar Kkomety and Paphos Municipality to deliver a two-act show. A stand-up comedy night is taking place on Saturday at Ibrahim’s Khan featuring multiple local comedians and a lively courtyard atmosphere under the summer night sky.

What is exciting about this event, besides the array of emerging and established performers, is that there will be a show in Greek and then another in English. This way, the event hopes to welcome audiences of all backgrounds, from locals and tourists to students and expats. It’s a rare chance to experience stand-up in both languages on the same night, in one of Paphos’ most iconic venues.

First up, the Greek show will kick off the event at 8pm, followed by the English set at 10pm. Performing are Giorgos Kyriakou, Marilena Zodiatou, Alexis Poullitas, Elias Andreou, Nick Koukkides and Irene Orphanou. Natalie Konyalian will be the opening act of the night.

Expect food, drinks, music, and jokes. And best of all? The event is free to attend “because good humour is priceless,” say the organisers.

Stand-up Comedy

Seven comedians perform live. July 26. Ibraham’s Khan, Paphos. 8pm. In Greek and English