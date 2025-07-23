The police on Tuesday arrested a 17-year-old on suspicion of attacking and robbing a foreign food delivery man in Limassol, nearly nine months after the incident took place in October 2024.

A court warrant was issued for the 17-year-old following evidence that emerged against him during an investigation.

The incident on October 30 occurred around 9.20pm, when a 24-year-old delivery man was stopped by seven individuals, who then attacked him. After the delivery man escaped by foot, the mob stole his motorcycle valued at €1,500.

The stolen motorcycle was later located by the police.

Crimes committed against delivery workers have become increasingly commonplace over the last year, with many of them possibly motivated by racial bias. Police, food delivery workers, and the government have expressed concern over such incidents.

Last year, 22 attacks on or robberies of delivery drivers were reported in Limassol alone.