School’s out and while summer camps are on, parents still need to find some other form of entertainment for their young ones sometimes. This week, all sorts of summer games and activities will take place in a park in Nicosia, not just for one day, but a whole week.

The Inflatable Park Festive is already up and running at Acropolis Park in Strovolos and until Sunday, July 27 it offers inflatable fun to children.

Packed with over ten inflatable attractions and bouncy castles, this is the ultimate summer playground for kids of all ages. For just €8, children can enjoy unlimited access to the bouncy castles for the whole evening (6pm to 10pm). There is also a soft play area and football pool for toddlers aged 1–3 (€5), so younger guests can join in on the fun too.

Expect loads of exciting extras such as drift cars, water rollers, mini boats, a climbing wall, a bungee bull and even zorbing balls. What’s more there will be a mascot show, face painting and a foam party for a bubbly blast of summer energy.

Games, installations and activities for children. Until July 27. Acropolis Park, Nicosia. 6pm-10pm. €8. Tel: 7007-0053