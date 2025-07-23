J D Wetherspoon (JDW.L) reported a rise in sales in recent weeks since May as people flocked to pubs for beers and sparkling wines amid hot weather in Britain.

The pub group, known for its affordable drinks and pub grub, reported a 5.1 per cent rise in like-for-like sales in the 12 weeks to July 20, 2025.

Wetherspoon’s shares rose 3.6 per cent to 808 pence, their highest level since May 2024.

Britain’s recent sunny streak has boosted sales of summer treats like ice cream, sorbet, and cold beverages, and has also drawn crowds to pubs such as those operated by the group, commonly known as ‘Spoons’.

“Sales volumes, which were very slow post-pandemic, have recently overtaken pre-pandemic levels,” Chairman Tim Martin said in a statement.

Demand for draught beers was strong with Guinness being the standout, Wetherspoon said, adding that wines and spirits have also done well in recent months and demand for breakfasts at its pubs have recovered.

Wetherspoon plans to open about 15 new managed pubs and about the same number of franchised pubs next year, and said it would continue to invest in staff rooms, glass racks for “branded” glasses, and its gardens.

The company, which operates 794 pubs across the UK and Ireland, said it expects full-year profit to be in line with market expectations despite higher costs from tax and wage hikes.

Companies across UK have warned of an increase in labour costs related to a rise in employers’ social security contributions and minimum wages following finance minister Rachel Reeves’ maiden budget last year.

Analysts were expecting pretax profit to be between 72 million pounds to 80.5 million pounds (US$98 million-$109 million) for the year ending July 27, according to LSEG data.

Jefferies analyst James Wheatcroft said he expects Wetherspoon to mitigate rising costs by raising prices, adding that the pub group was better placed than its rivals to absorb the wage inflation and gain market share.