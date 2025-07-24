From Friday to Sunday, the charming mountain village of Katydata will once again echo with sounds from around the world as Windcraft Music Fest celebrates its 11th edition. A highlight of the summer for lovers of music, culture and connection, the festival offers a unique, immersive experience focused on wind instruments, cross-genre collaborations and community participation. Expect a vibrant mix of sounds – from jazz and folk traditions to electronic experimentation.

“Windcraft isn’t just a festival,” say the organisers in anticipation of the event, “it’s a gathering. From sunset concerts to hands-on workshops and spontaneous musical moments throughout the village, everything is set for a weekend of creativity, exploration and shared discovery.”

Three full days of music, movement, dance and cultural exchange in a quiet rural village awaits. Each evening, concerts will unfold, inviting to the stage musicians that dare to blend elements of jazz with tradition and experimentation. Throughout the day, all sorts of workshops will take place around the village, in local homes, gardens and village spots. From needle felting and beatbox, to morning yoga, creative writing and exploring Bulgarian polyphonic singing.

These are just some of the workshops offered throughout the weekend. This year, a thrift market will also be on, as will an interactive bingo game and performance, screenings and sound walks. On Sunday, the festival will conclude with open-air performances, parades and a festive brass party, open to all visitors (no tickets needed). In just a few days, Katydata’s biggest celebration will commence and get ready to experience it all, say the organisers:

“Pack your dancing shoes, we’re about to blow some wind into your soul!”

11th Windcraft Music Fest

Music festival with concerts and workshops. July 25-27. Katydata village, Nicosia district. www.windcraftmusicfest.com. Tel: 22-377748