The police are continuing their investigations into the cause of the wildfire which swept through Limassol villages on Wednesday and Thursday and killed two people, spokeswoman Kyriaki Lambrianidou said on Saturday.

Asked about fire brigade chief Nikos Longinos’ allegation that “crooks” are continuing to attempt to deliberately start fires, she said information regarding such acts has been forwarded to the police, and that investigations have been launched.

One particular instance, she said, took place in the village of Orounta, in the northern foothills of the Troodos mountain range, with police in the area now investigating accusations of attempted arson.

She said that no arrests have yet been made in connection with the fire, but that one person has been arrested on suspicion of having looted properties which had been evacuated when the fire approached.

Additionally, she called on the public to “come forward” if they have any information regarding people deliberately attempting to set fires.

Longinos had said earlier on Saturday that as recently as “the last few hours”, people had been attempting to start new fires.

“There are crooks out there who are trying, even after this fire, to commit malicious acts,” he said, referring to the Limassol district fire.

He had asserted as early as Thursday morning that the Limassol district fire was arson, saying at the time that eyewitnesses have informed the authorities that the fire was started deliberately at two separate points, 100 metres apart, near the village of Malia.