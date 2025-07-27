European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called on Sunday for Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to uphold independent anti-corruption bodies as she also promised continued support for Ukraine on its path to EU membership.

“Ukraine has already achieved a lot on its European path. It must build on these solid foundations and preserve independent anti-corruption bodies, which are cornerstones of Ukraine’s rule of law,” von der Leyen said in a post on X after a call with Zelenskiy.

“Ukraine can count on our support to deliver progress on its European path,” she added.