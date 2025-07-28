The music traditions of Middle Eastern music will come together with the improvisational spirit of American jazz next week. Paphos audiences will get to enjoy an ensemble of musicians performing live at the Technopolis 20 garden on July 29.

The Ize Trio will bring their multicultural flair to Paphos showcasing their powerful original compositions. The trio blends the talents of Californian pianist Chase Morrin, Cypriot percussionist George Lernis and Palestinian cellist Naseem Alatrash. Together, the trio crafts expansive musical narratives exploring themes of identity, migration and cultural connection.

Their critically acclaimed debut project, The Global Suites, featuring legendary bassist John Patitucci, bridges diverse musical traditions. This groundbreaking work not only showcases their unique sound but also raises awareness for immigrant rights. Drawing from their diverse backgrounds, the three musicians create a dynamic sonic dialogue between the US and the Middle East, demonstrating music’s profound ability to foster understanding, inclusion and meaningful cultural exchange. The trio also inspires musicians to weave their own cultural roots into the vibrant tapestry of the jazz tradition.

For their performance at Technopolis 20 in Paphos, the Ize Trio will collaborate with renowned singer/flutist Eleonora Roussou and dynamic drummer Dimitris Terpizis, promising an unforgettable evening of global sounds.

Ize Trio

Middle Eastern music and improvised American jazz. July 29. Technopolis 20, Paphos. 8pm. €16. www.technopolis20.com. Tel: 7000-2420