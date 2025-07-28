MHV Mediterranean Hospitality Venture Plc, a leading player in the hospitality and real estate space, on Monday announced the approval of a new bond loan programme and subscription agreement amounting to a maximum of €20 million.

According to a filing on the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE), the company confirmed that its board of directors examined and approved the agreement on July 25, 2025, before making it public today.

The agreement is between MHV Mediterranean Hospitality Venture Plc as the issuer and Prodea Real Estate Investment Company S.A. as the subscriber and bondholder.

The bond loan will be raised through the issuance of common bonds with a nominal value of €1 each.

The bonds may be issued partially or in tranches up to the total maximum amount of €20 million.

What is more, the bonds have a maturity period of five years from the date of the first issue unless they are repaid earlier.

MHV stated that the bonds will bear interest at the Euribor rate plus a margin of three per cent.

The interest will be payable either at maturity or upon repayment if it occurs earlier.

The company also confirmed that conflicted directors disclosed their conflict of interest due to their relationship with Prodea Real Estate Investment Company S.A. and abstained from the decision.